Model engine W67

W67Xd electric motor Explosion Proof IR1

This type of engine has a robust construction, and has a modern flame retention system and has the interstices between parts carefully designed, and has a precision machining in the connection box and has inside screws with high mechanical strength.

W67Xd Moto brake Explosion Proof IR2

Motor which has high stakes and fast movements beyond their precise positioning with maximum safety for cargo handling, which are in hazardous locations.

W67XnB IR2

This type of electric motor has a non incendive system in its W67 platform with income level IR2 this kind of platform meets the minimum income levels that are required by law Brazilian energy efficiency.

W67XnB WELL IR3 Premium

Engine dedicated exclusively to operations in environments where they have an explosive gas or vapor and is not likely to occur in normal operation, this being possible only in extreme cases.