Rotating member of the electric motor

In an electric motor, we have the rotary engine of that for the most part is the inner part of the engine, and has inside two other parties named rotor rotates and the stationary part is called the stator.

The electric motor is formed of electromagnets to be positioned in grooves of the ferromagnetic material, these electromagnets composing the rotor body and when they are rolled and properly rigged around the ferromagnetic material they constitute the stator.

An engine type is the DC motor needs a continuous source due, in which case must be essential to use a rectifier to convert the alternating current, which is nothing more than the current supplied by electricity companies, to motor in turn has a direct current.

These motors can function with adjustable speeds between various limits to work with controls for greater flexibility and accuracy, and that’s why its use is restricted to special cases where the requirements outweigh the high cost of installation.