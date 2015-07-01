The torque required to match the voltage

Well for an electric motor work he must have done good torque, this torque can be canceled if the engine note that the voltage applied to angular velocity turn out to be constant.

In general we can say that carrying the engine, that is if we connect the motor shaft and something is busy this means that rotation will not vary markedly more it is clear that more power will be required of a power supply, this will cause it increases the intensity of the energy, so that one can alter the angular velocity must change the voltage applied to the motor.

The electric motor rotation direction will largely depend on the motor asymmetry and will also depend on the direction of the electric current, it will reverse the direction of the current and threatens to turn back, like this, is why a toy train can go backwards, simply reverse the direction of rotation it. best lp cc pieces