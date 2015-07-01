Three-phase electric motor is a widely used in the motor industry and is robust, simple and inexpensive

The three-phase electric motor is the most used in cases where electric power distribution is done in alternating current and is also an electric motor that is simple, inexpensive, robust, and is three phase electric motor that can be used in almost all the types of machines that are in industries.

The speed of three-phase electric motor baldor is always constant and the variation can occur as the loads that are applied on its axis. The operating principle of the three-phase electric motor is a rotating magnetic field, and it arises when the three-phase alternating current system and the lagged poles physically 120 degrees.

The rotating magnetic field of the electric motor arises when there is a gap of the magnetic field in each set of coils that make up the electric motor.